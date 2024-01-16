Advisor Partners II LLC Sells 212 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Advisor Partners II LLC reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.3 %

DGX opened at $135.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day moving average is $133.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DGX

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.