American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
American Rebel Stock Up 10.0 %
Shares of American Rebel stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. American Rebel has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
About American Rebel
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Rebel
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.