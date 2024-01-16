Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $107,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $65,506.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 889,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,332 shares of company stock worth $2,475,976 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

