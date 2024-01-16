Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Up 16.9% in December

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 350,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,406,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Annexon by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Annexon Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $223.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Annexon will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Stories

