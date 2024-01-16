Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after buying an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 154.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,729,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157,430 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $185.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.66 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.41.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.69.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

