Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 14,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 23.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $796.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 4.02.

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 45,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $230,363.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 340,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 90,798 shares of company stock valued at $442,614 over the last three months. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 40.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 963,390 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 110.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 606,347 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 27.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 965,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 209,280 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 52.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 904,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 311,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 209,692 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

