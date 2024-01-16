AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
AppTech Payments Stock Performance
AppTech Payments stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.92.
AppTech Payments Company Profile
