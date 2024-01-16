AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

AppTech Payments stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.92.

Get AppTech Payments alerts:

AppTech Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.