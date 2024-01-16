Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $157,000 Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 441,158 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 348,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 260,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 234,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 199,348 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 681,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. acquired 15,354 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $154,000.62. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at $692,541.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President James C. Baker bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 681,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,384.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,871,594 shares of company stock worth $18,651,388.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

