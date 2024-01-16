Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 353.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 33,460 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,401. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

