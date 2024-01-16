Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,001,000 after buying an additional 444,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after buying an additional 3,983,231 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.