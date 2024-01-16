Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $149.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $158.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.65 and a 200 day moving average of $141.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.