Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25,934 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,934 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,858,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $15,782,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $9,483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,887,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKST opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

