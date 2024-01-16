Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $482,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI stock opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.26. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.