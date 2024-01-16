Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,057 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,870,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,334,000 after purchasing an additional 328,780 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

