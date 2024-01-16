Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.40. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

