Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Down 22.4% in December

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 41.1 %

ARQQW stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

