Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,677,000 after acquiring an additional 150,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,855,000 after buying an additional 91,748 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $202.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.