Assetmark Inc. Has $18.26 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $144.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.49.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

