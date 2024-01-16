Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Down 11.1% in December

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AUBN opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

