Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,590,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 64.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,374,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,336,000 after acquiring an additional 538,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 545.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 489,490 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 15.4% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,642,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,764,000 after purchasing an additional 484,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Avnet by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 465,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Avnet’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avnet

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.