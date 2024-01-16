BancFirst (BANF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, analysts expect BancFirst to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BANF stock opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average is $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.11. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BANF. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on BancFirst

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,050,000 after purchasing an additional 115,715 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,615,000 after acquiring an additional 47,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.