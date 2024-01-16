Bank of America Downgrades Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Underperform

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $124.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.81.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $147.37 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $97.12 and a 12-month high of $159.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,947,000 after purchasing an additional 323,862 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Celanese by 14,015.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after acquiring an additional 570,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

