Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Gold Trust worth $43,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IAU opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.