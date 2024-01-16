Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $42.66 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Envista worth $42,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Envista by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Envista by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Envista by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NVST stock opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.20. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,143.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Keller bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,143.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

