Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.03 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290,545 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $45,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,760,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $18,044,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,673,000 after purchasing an additional 533,520 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1,278.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 495,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 459,731 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

