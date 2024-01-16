Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.13 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,553,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 70,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $45,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after buying an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,088,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

