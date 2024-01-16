Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $45,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,295,000 after purchasing an additional 260,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,847,000 after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.17. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

