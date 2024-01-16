Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 531,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,709,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of TKO Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $11,391,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $1,149,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $882,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,973.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE:TKO opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.43. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

