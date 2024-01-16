Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,658 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $42,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.