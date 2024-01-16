Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 316,158 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,158 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.38% of Jackson Financial worth $43,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,480,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,374,000 after purchasing an additional 231,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,157,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,525,000 after acquiring an additional 52,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,517,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after acquiring an additional 695,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

