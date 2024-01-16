Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 71,726 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,213,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 71,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $45,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 448.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 104.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

ALK stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

