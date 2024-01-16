Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 84,353 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,632,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,353 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Coupang worth $44,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock valued at $461,800,170 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

