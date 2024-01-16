Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,655,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $45,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 9.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Evolent Health by 57.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,175 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 499.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 340,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 283,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Evolent Health by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EVH stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. Analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

