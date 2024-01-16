Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of CNA Financial worth $44,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNA Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $349,616.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,712.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.