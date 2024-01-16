Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,275 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of Viper Energy worth $42,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Viper Energy’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

