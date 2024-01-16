Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,651 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Lancaster Colony worth $43,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $171.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.62. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $220.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $461.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LANC. Stephens began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

