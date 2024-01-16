Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $154.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

