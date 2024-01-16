BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

