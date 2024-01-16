BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $142.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $145.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

