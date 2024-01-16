Blue Chip Partners LLC Purchases 2,666 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2024

Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.4% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 38,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $1,596,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 31,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of V opened at $264.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.98. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $266.19.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.