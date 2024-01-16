Blue Chip Partners LLC Purchases 2,666 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.4% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 38,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $1,596,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 31,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $264.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.98. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $266.19.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.05.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

