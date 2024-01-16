Bogart Wealth LLC Has $7.54 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.6% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $355.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $361.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.09 and its 200 day moving average is $318.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

