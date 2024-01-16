Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR stock opened at $167.39 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.60 and a 52-week high of $171.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.86.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

