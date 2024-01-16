Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Calix from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Get Calix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CALX

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Calix

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,408,000 after buying an additional 195,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,364,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after acquiring an additional 298,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Calix by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.