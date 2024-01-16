Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CALT stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.09 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

