Cambiar Investors LLC Has $59.60 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,711 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $59,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.7% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in Chevron by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.94.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.70. The company has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

