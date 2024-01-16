Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 566 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $222.50 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $156.76 and a 12 month high of $224.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.98%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

