Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KEY opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

