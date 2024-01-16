Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,430 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

NYSE RA opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -1,981.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

