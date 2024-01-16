CapStar Financial (CSTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, analysts expect CapStar Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.80. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

