Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.77. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,726,454 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

